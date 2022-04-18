NJ Husband Allegedly Burned By Hot Coffee Sues Dunkin' Donuts

Happiness in a cup? More like headache in a cup, at least for Dunkin' Donuts officials being sued by a New Jersey couple over a spill.

Evan Arlington and Stephanie Macias-Arlington were picked up two iced and one hot coffee from a Dunkin' Donuts in Totowa, when Evan spilled the hot coffee in his lap in the drive-thru lane on Aug. 25, 2021, according to a newly-filed suit.

Arlington suffered second- and third-degree burns and has been, leaving him with mounting medical bills and his wife at “a loss of her husband’s aid, comfort, conjugal fellowship and consortium,” according to the suit filed April 4 in Passaic County Superior Court.

Arlington and Arlington-Macias are seeking judgment for damages, along with interest and costs of the suit, Fox Business reports. Dunkin' Donuts did not return the New York Post's request for comment.

Photo courtesy of Paul Downey on Flickr.

