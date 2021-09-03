NJ High School Teacher Indicted For Sexual Relationship With Student

A former high school teacher in Burlington County has been indicted on charges of having a sexual relationship with a student, authorities announced.

Gary Jiampetti, 44 -- formerly a teacher at at Rancocas Valley Regional High School -- was indicted by a Burlington County Grand Jury on two counts of official misconduct, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

The indictment was returned Aug. 31 and signed by First Assistant Prosecutor Philip S. Aronow. An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court.

The investigation began after the BCPO and the Mount Holly Township Police Department received complaints that Jiampetti was behaving inappropriately around female students, Coffina said.

The investigation found that Jiampetti was involved in a consensual sexual relationship with a female student during the 2019-20 school year, the prosecutor said.

The relationship resulted in the student receiving favorable academic treatment, authorities said.

School officials cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

Jiampetti, who taught health and physical education, was charged in July 2020. He is no longer employed by the district.

The investigation was conducted by the BCPO and MHTPD, with assistance from the Berlin Township Police Department and the Lower Camden County Regional Special Response Team. The lead BCPO investigator was Detective Erica Ridge. MHTPD investigators included Lieutenant Clifford Spencer, Detective Nicholas Dell-Priscoli and School Resource Officer Deborah Murillo.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section.

