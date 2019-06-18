Contact Us
NJ Health Dep't: Measles Exposure At Newark Airport

Cecilia Levine
Newark Airport travelers may have been exposed to measles at the end of May, state health officials said.
A traveler with the highly-contagious disease arrived at Terminal B from Tokyo, Japan on May 29 at 5 p.m., the state's health department said. The traveler later left for Quebec, Canada from Terminal A.

Anyone in the airport between May 29 at 5 p.m., and May 30 at 3:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles and, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as June 20.

New Jersey residents identified as potentially exposed on the ill individual’s flights will be notified by their local health department.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. The disease can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed.

"Two doses of measles vaccine is more than 99 percent effective in preventing measles,” said Dr. Christina Tan, state epidemiologist.

“We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations.

"Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons."

