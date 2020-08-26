NJ Gyms Can Reopen Tuesday

New Jersey gyms can open Tuesday after months of being closed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday morning.

The new set of rules say the facilities must operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity, and will go into effect Sept. 1. Face masks will be required.

Murphy was expected to make the formal announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The governor has refused to reopen gyms until now, and has only allowed personal trainers to give private sessions to individuals or members of the same household.

BREAKING: Gyms may reopen at 25% capacity as of Tuesday, September 1st. Masks will be required.https://t.co/PZt2ex6fKP — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 26, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

