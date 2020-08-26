Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Pedophile Roundup: 21 Caught Having Or Trying To Have Sex With Kids, AG Says
News

NJ Gyms Can Reopen Tuesday

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey gyms can open Tuesday after months of being closed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey gyms can open Tuesday after months of being closed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Credit: Pixabay

New Jersey gyms can open Tuesday after months of being closed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday morning.

** VOTE: Will You Be Going To The Gym Come Reopening Day? **

The new set of rules say the facilities must operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity, and will go into effect Sept. 1. Face masks will be required.

Murphy was expected to make the formal announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The governor has refused to reopen gyms until now, and has only allowed personal trainers to give private sessions to individuals or members of the same household.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.