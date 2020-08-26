NJ Gyms Can Reopen Tuesday: Here Are The Rules

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that gyms can reopen Tuesday -- will you go? (Vote below, new rules listed below poll).

A new set of extensive rules say the facilities must operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity, and will go into effect Sept. 1. Face masks will be required for all gym goers including employees, staff and trainers at all times.

Fitness classes will be limited to one customer per every 200-square-foot of class space. This rule also applies to activities like yoga and pilates.

Logs of when all members are in the facility must be kept so should someone test positive for COVID-19, contact tracers can get to work.

Equipment should be moved or spaced six feet apart to maintain social distancing.

The governor has refused to reopen gyms until now, and has only allowed personal trainers to give private sessions to individuals or members of the same household.

"This has been a long time coming," Murphy said during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing.

"Gyms are among the most challenging indoor environments to prevent COVID-19 transmission. But, given where we are in this fight, we believe we are ready to take the next step forward."

