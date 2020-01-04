NJ Gets 350 Ventilators From National Stockpile, Murphy Says We'll Need More

New Jersey will be getting another 350 ventilators from the national stockpile -- but it still won't be enough, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

“We’re grateful for that,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. "We’re gonna need more."

A separate load of 300 ventilators were being tested as of Tuesday morning, said Murphy, who previously said he is looking to get an additional 2,000 ventilators.

The U.S. government sent four shipments of PPE for healthcare workers and agreed to build four pop-up hospitals in New Jersey.

Murphy, however, said the supplies isn't enough for more field hospitals.

