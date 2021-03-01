NJ Feds Hold Longtime Most-Wanted Fugitive In Child Sex Abuse Case On Kid Porn Charges

A Canadian fugitive accused of sexually assaulting children who was captured at Newark Airport after 17 years on the run was ordered held on kiddie porn charges Monday afternoon.

Perth De, also known as “Parthasarthie Kapoor,” 47, had been one of Canada’s “Ten Most Wanted” fugitives when federal agents nabbed him on Jan. 21, 2020 as he tried to fly to his native India from Newark.

An examination of several cellphones in his luggage “revealed numerous videos of children being sexually abused,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said. “Some of the videos had been distributed from the cellular phone.”

Montreal police had accused Kapoor, a permanent Canadian resident, of sexually assaulting five boys between the 7 and 14 years old after luring them to his home.

When he learned that he was wanted, Kapoor fled to the United States and eventually settled in the Bronx, authorities said.

A federal magistrate judge in Newark ordered Kapoor held pending further court action on charges of having and distributing child pornography.

Honig credited special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service with the investigation leading to the charges.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kendall Randolph of her Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark is handling the case for the government.

