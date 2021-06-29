NJ Federal Juror Who Did His Own Research Fined $11,227 For Causing Mistrial

A New Jersey federal juror was fined $11,227 for researching the case and sharing what he found with other jurors, causing a mistrial, authorities said Tuesday.

Jurors in the trial “were instructed repeatedly, both in writing and verbally, not to conduct any research about the case, including through use of the Internet,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

However, Juror Number 7 – as he was identified – “conducted Internet research into evidence in the case” during a recess and then shared his findings with the other jurors during deliberations, causing a mistrial,” Honig said.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler found the Burlington County resident in contempt of court and levied the fine in federal court in Camden on Tuesday, she said.

“The fine represents the court’s costs associated with empaneling the jury for the trial,” the U.S. attorney said.

Handling the case for the government was Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel A. Friedman of Honig’s Criminal Division in Camden and Deputy U.S. Attorney Andrew Carey.

