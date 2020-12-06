Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Police Outnumber Protesters Who Planned To Close Route 80, They Go To 46 Instead
News

NJ Education Department Releasing Guidelines For Summer School Programs

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The New Jersey Department of Education is expected to release guidelines that will allow schools to conduct in-person summer education programs.
The New Jersey Department of Education is expected to release guidelines that will allow schools to conduct in-person summer education programs. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The New Jersey Department of Education is expected to release guidelines that will allow schools to conduct in-person summer education programs. 

These include extended school year and special education services, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Those can begin July 6.

The state's health department is expected to put forth guidelines for outdoor, non-contact organized sports, set to resume June 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.