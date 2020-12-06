NJ Education Department Releasing Guidelines For Summer School Programs

The New Jersey Department of Education is expected to release guidelines that will allow schools to conduct in-person summer education programs.

These include extended school year and special education services, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Those can begin July 6.

The state's health department is expected to put forth guidelines for outdoor, non-contact organized sports, set to resume June 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

