NJ Driver Who Rammed Washington Monument Barrier 'Did Figure 8s,' Witness Says

A New Jersey man who was arrested after ramming a security barrier at the Washington Monument on July 4th deliberately drove at people, then claimed the government was trying to kill him, witnesses said.

U.S. Park Police in Washington, D.C., identified the man as Jack Joseph Dessin, 38, of New Jersey without saying what town he is from.

Dessin remained in federal custody, charged with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and destruction of government property, pending a first appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge.

Witnesses said Dessin appeared intent on hurting people when he rammed his SUV into a barricade at the monument shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dessin was the only one who sustained injuries, and those reportedly were minor.

A witness identified as Nicholas Kline told News4 that Dessin had been "doing figure 8s" and that "people were running out of the way" before he drove into the wall "literally just missing somebody by I would say a foot."

Another witness, who claimed to have pulled Dessin out of the SUV, said Dessin told him he was dying and the government was trying to kill him.

Photos from the scene showed the Ford adorned with signs and stickers, with an American flag hanging from its passenger side door.

The Washington Monument has remained closed since January, although the district has been packed with people celebrating the Fourth of July weekend.

