NJ Driver Indicted In Crash That Killed Baby, Parents

Modesto Pin (inset) was indicted in the November 2020 crash that killed Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, and their son, Ivan. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photos/Cumberland County Jail (inset)

A New Jersey driver was indicted by a grand jury on 15 counts in a crash that killed a baby and his parents last year.

Modesto Pino was under the influence and speeding when he ran a stop sign in Vineland, colliding with an SUV on Nov. 1, 2020, authorities said.

The occupants of the SUV were identified as Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, and their two children, of Bridgeton, police said.

The children were hospitalized with injuries suffered in the crash, and 1-year-old Ivan later died.

More than $40,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe in memory of the family as of Sept. 24, 2021.

Pino was cited for driving while under the influence and charged with:

  • Three counts each of first-degree aggravated manslaughter
  • Second-degree vehicular homicide
  • Two counts each of second-degree aggravated assault
  •  Third-degree assault by auto

A Cumberland County grand jury handed up the indictment to Pino this week.

