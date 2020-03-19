NJ Death Toll Rises: Coronavirus Spreads Among Freehold Family

A New Jersey mother of 11 and grandmother of 27 children died on Wednesday night after contracting the coronavirus.

The latest COVID-19 victim, 73-year-old Grace Fusco of Freehold, did not know one of her sons died hours earlier, or that her daughter, Rita Fusco-Jackson, had died five days earlier.

Grace Fusco and other family members were being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township, The New York Times said .

Four other children who contracted coronavirus remain hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, according to multiple news reports.

Mrs. Fusco’s eldest child, Rita Fusco-Jackson, 55, of Freehold, died Friday. Her eldest son, Carmine Fusco died earlier Wednesday at a hospital near his home in Bath, Pa., family members told The Times.

“Nearly 20 other relatives are quarantined at their homes, praying in isolated solitude, unable to mourn their deep collective loss together,” the Times reported.

“If they’re not on a respirator, they’re quarantined,” Roseanne Paradiso Fodera, Mrs. Fusco's cousin, told the Times.

“It is so pitiful. They can’t even mourn the way you would," said Fodera, a lawyer, who is speaking for the family.

