NJ County Breakdown: 5,600 Residents Without Power 6 Days After Tropical Storm Isaias

Thousands of New Jersey residents were still without power Monday, six days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the region.

As of 10:30 a.m., there were nearly 5,600 residents in the dark, according to utility company outage maps. Sunday night, there were approximately 20,900 outages across New Jersey, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Many residents who had power recently restored were waiting for internet service. Restoration times for those still without power were Monday and Tuesday nights.

Here's a list of outages per county, according to outage maps from JCP&L, PSE&G, Rockland & Orange Electric and Atlantic City Electric.

ATLANTIC: 11

BERGEN: 411

BURLINGTON: 45

CAMDEN: 23

CAPE MAY: 62

ESSEX: 1,335

GLOUCESTER: 13

HUDSON: 8

HUNTERDON: 192

MERCER: 20

MIDDLESEX: 415

MONMOUTH: 518

MORRIS: 1,172

OCEAN: 91

PASSAIC: 672

SOMERSET: 340

SUSSEX: 112

UNION: 164

WARREN: 16

UPDATE: We’re down to approximately 5,000 outages statewide from a peak of 1.4 million last week. We continue to press all major utilities to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 10, 2020

