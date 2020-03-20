NJ Construction Workers Hammering Away During COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly everything was closed in New Jersey with stricter rules being imposed statewide.

Construction workers, however, still wonder what fate holds for them.

An executive order that Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco proposed earlier this week called for the county-wide shutdown of construction companies.

The order was since revoked by the governor, but construction has not been addressed since.

Dior Vass -- the president of Bergenfield-based Dior Construction -- expects quality of life to crumble for many should Gov. Phil Murphy put a stop to it.

“As a roofing company heavily diversified to work on all types of buildings we have not yet been affected by the coronavirus," Vass said.

"Unfortunately, this is about to be a very rainy season, and if the state shuts down companies like us a lot of people could be in a very bad position if they are quarantined and they have water pouring in their homes. It will be tough to know people need your help and not be able to be there for them. “

Murphy earlier this week ordered personal care businesses closed by 8 p.m. Thursday. Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons along with massage and tattoo parlors will be losing thousands of dollars a month.

Restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms, with takeout and pick-up options permitted only.

The unemployment rates in New Jersey were at an all-time high this week.

It's all in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 across New Jersey, where there had been more than 700 cases and nine fatalities confirmed as of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

