NJ Considering Prescription-Only Coronavirus Testing

Mass coronavirus testing in New Jersey could soon change, officials say.

Because of limited staff, supplies and long lines, New Jersey could soon switch to targeted testing -- something New York is already doing, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

That means not every person who is a suspected case will get tested, as medical testing supplies and staff must be preserved.

"We are going to come to a moment sooner than later I would guess between resources and manpower dedicated to testing verses resources and manpower dedicated to care.," Murphy said. "And that's a balance we're going to have to get right."

The government-operated Bergen Community College testing site that opened Friday reached capacity hours before opening on Tuesday. The second site in Holmdel that opened Monday reached capacity within minutes, both days it was open.

Other by-appointment sites or sites that require a prescription from a doctor could soon replace mass testing, with four pop-up hospitals planned for New Jersey.

The Hudson Regional Hospital testing site opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and that's by-appointment only.

Here's a list of testing sites in New Jersey, where the only sites open to anyone are in Paramus and Holmdel.

