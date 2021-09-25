NJ Company's 223,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Salad Products Recalled

More than 200,000 pounds of pre-packaged salad products from a New Jersey company are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Ready Pac Foods East Coast establishments announced a recall of approximately 222,915 ready-to-eat salad products with meat and poultry because the products contain Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer, Litehouse Inc., due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen that could impact some consumers.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the assembled ready-to-eat salads containing meat and poultry products were produced between Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 19.

The products subject to recall may have the establishment number “M-18502B”, “P-18502B”, “M-32081”, or “P-32081” printed on the packaging next to the use by date, officials said.

Recalled items were shipped to retail and DOD locations nationwide.

FSIS said that the problem was discovered when the firm was notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of ranch salad dressing was inadvertently misbranded and may contain Caesar dressing with anchovies.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumers eating the products.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators,” FSIS stated in an announcement. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

