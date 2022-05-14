NJ Closes These Wildlife Areas To Block Partiers, ATVs, Illegal Swimmers: Report

Six New Jersey wildlife areas are being closed to the public for the summer to limit illegal behavior, NJ Advance Media reports.

They have become problem areas for partying, all-terrain vehicles and illegal swimming, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The following state-owned land will be off-limits beginning Wednesday through Labor Day:

Cedar Lake Wildlife Management Area in Monroe Township, Gloucester County;

Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area ( Two spots: Parker's Pit and Clay Holes, both in Ocean County);

Parker's Pit and Clay Holes, both in Ocean County); Manantico Ponds Wildlife Management Area in Millville, Cumberland County;

Wildcat Ridge Wildlife Management Area in Rockaway Township, Morris County; and

Winslow Wildlife Management Area (also known as Hot Mix) in Winslow, Camden County.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

