Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Ex-NJ Business Owner From Brooklyn Admits Ducking Taxes On $4.1M Company Buyout
News

NJ City Is America's Most Expensive Place For Renters, Website Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Views from 829 Garfield
Views from 829 Garfield Photo Credit: 829 Garfield

How much would you pay to wake up to views of the New York City skyline every day?

Hopefully your answer is around $5,500, because that's how much you'd need just to rent in Jersey City. According to Rent.com, Jersey City is the most expensive city for renters in America. That's about $500 more than the average Manhattan rental.

"Jersey City, just across the Hudson from Manhattan, logged the highest rent in the U.S for this survey period," the website said. 

The average monthly rent in Jersey City shot up from $3,308 in 2021 to $5,500 this year — that's a 66.25 percent increase, the third-highest in the survey. In Hoboken, the average rent is just above $4,264, making it the seventh most expensive place to rent in the US.

The second-highest place for renters in America is Boston, where the average rate is around $4,800.

The most expensive cities for renters are "in or near major technology hubs," Rent.com says. "The industry's high salaries and consistent growth during the pandemic kept rents high and the apartment supply low in these markets."

Click here for the full list.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.