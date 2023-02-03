NJ Celebrity Hairstylist Charged With Trafficking Child Porn, Worked On 'Mrs. Maisel,' More

A Bergen County hairstylist to the stars is charged with trafficking more than 450 child sex abuse images, authorities said.

Daniel Koye, 40, of Rutherford, was seized by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on Jan. 28 in Atlanta after detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office obtained a warrant for his arrest, they said.

He's been held since then in the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, GA pending extradition to New Jersey, records show.

Authorities began looking for Koye following a warranted search at his Ettrick Terrace apartment on Jan. 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The search by detectives from Musella's Cyber Crimes Unit turned up more than 450 images “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” that had been viewed, downloaded and/or distributed, the prosecutor said.

An expert wig maker, Koye has styled the hair of Katie Holmes, Josh Dumal, Carol Burnett, Jeff Goldblum and Susan Lucci, among many others on Broadway, in film and on TV, according to his social media posts and professional website.

The South Brunswick native was nominated for an Emmy Award last year for Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling for his work on "How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?" the most recent episode to be streamed on the Prime Video program “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" last May.

Koye also styled for the Broadway casts of, among others, “Spring Awakening,” “Chicago,” “Jersey Boys,” “Curtains,” “HAIR," “Mary Poppins" and "Miss Saigon." He also volunteered as the hair and wig coordinator for Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS annual benefit “Broadway Bares.”

Koye is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Rutherford police, HSI and ICE for their assistance, as well as members of the Lyndhurst and Paramus police departments and Morris County Sheriff’s Office who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.