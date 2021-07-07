NJ Catholic Diocese Sells Sprawling Luxury Home Of Former Archbishop For Less Than $1M (PHOTOS)

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
NJ Catholic Diocese Sells Sprawling Luxury Home Of Former Archbishop For Less Than $1M

51 Lower Kingtown Road
51 Lower Kingtown Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

The controversial retirement home formerly occupied by Newark Archbishop John J. Myers sold for $910,000, church officials announced.

The 7,300-square-foot home at 51 Lower Kingtown Road in Pittstown (Hunterdon County) sits on more than eight acres of land and features many luxury amenities, according to the real estate listing (click here for photos).

Those include two elevators, a heated outdoor pool, an indoor exercise pool, four fireplaces, a central vacuum and more.

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a three-car garage, with two distinct living areas that share a kitchen.

The home was purchased by the Archdiocese of Newark in 2002 for $678,000, and was sold in June 2021.

A real estate transaction commission will be deducted from the sale price, and proceeds will return to the Archdiocese of Newark to benefit ongoing ministries, especially those impacted by the pandemic.

Except for parish-owned properties, this is the only private residential property that is owned by the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese has no plans to purchase any future residences.

The home stirred controversy in 2014, when Myers built an addition to the house, as many people thought the house was too luxurious for a priest.

Click here for the complete listing and photos.

