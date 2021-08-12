NJ Beach Reopens After Closed To High Levels Of Fecal Bacteria

A New Jersey beach has apparently been reopened after being closed to to high levels of fecal bacteria.

There were no swimming advisories or closures as of Thursday evening for New Jersey beaches on the NJDEP website.

A water sample at the Stockton Avenue beach in Long Beach Township showed elevated levels two days in a row, prompting the closure Wednesday.

The NJDEP on Tuesday issued swimming advisories to five New Jersey beaches after tests showed high levels of enterococci.

Swimming advisories at the four other beaches were lifted.

The sample taken at the Stockton Avenue beach on Monday showed more than 600 cfu of enterococci (anything above 104 cfu is considered potentially dangerous).

Tuesday's sample showed 120 cfu.

