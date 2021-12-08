Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
NJ Beach Closed Due To High Levels Of Fecal Bacteria

Cecilia Levine
Swimming in a section of Long Beach was off limits Wednesday following a second test that showed high levels of fecal bacteria.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey beach was closed to swimmers Wednesday following a second test that showed high levels of fecal bacteria.

The NJDEP on Tuesday issued swimming advisories to five New Jersey beaches after tests showed high levels of  enterococci.

A second water sample at the Stockton Avenue beach in Long Beach Township showed elevated levels, prompting the closure, officials said.

Swimming advisories at the four other beaches were lifted.

The sample taken at the Stockton Avenue beach on Monday showed more than 600 cfu of enterococci (anything above 104 cfu is considered potentially dangerous). 

Tuesday's sample showed 120 cfu.

