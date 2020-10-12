Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

NJ-Based Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Due To Unexplained Participant Illness

Cecilia Levine
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Photo Credit: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine (Wikimedia Commons)

New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson has paused its COVID-19 vaccine study because of an unexplained illness among a participant.

Researchers running the 60,000 patient trial received a notice saying the "pausing rule has been met," Stat News reports.

The online patient-enrolling system was subsequently closed and a meeting for the patient safety monitoring board comprised of independent committee met Monday evening, the report says.

J&J -- based in New Brunswick -- declined to tell Stat News anything more than a study participant suffered an unexplained illness.

The company began enrolling participants in the Phase 3 study on Sept. 23.

Accidents, illnesses and other adverse medical outcomes were to be expected with the study, the company said.

Clinical trial pauses are reportedly not in common and some last less than a week, Stat News reports. The COVID-19 vaccine study is not currently under a clinical hold.

