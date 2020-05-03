NJ Authorities Ask Consumers To Report Coronavirus Price Gougers

Authorities asked New Jersey residents Thursday to report any local merchants charging exorbitant amounts for virus-killing cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other products.

It isn't just Amazon that's been hit by price gouging amid the coronavirus scare.

“We are asking Bergen and Passaic County residents to report any merchants that dramatically increase prices for surgical masks, gloves, sanitizing products such as hand sanitizer, Lysol/Clorox wipes and sprays in an apparent attempt to take unfair advantage of a health emergency,” Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Excessive price increases are defined as more than 10% higher than the price of merchandise during the normal course of business prior to the current state of emergency, he said.

Amazon said it removed tens of thousands of items for sale because of price gouging -- including a container of Clorox wipes that were marked up five times the usual cost, to $27.00 and a two-pack of Purell that one Daily Voice reader said was listed at a whopping $80.

Health officials have urged citizens to wash hands and surfaces with household disinfectant to help stop the virus from spreading.

Price gougers can be fined up to $10,000 for the first offense and $20,000 for the second and subsequent offenses. Each individual sale of merchandise is considered a separate and distinct event.

Consumers who suspect price gouging and other COVID-19 related fraud should contact the state Division of Consumer Protection immediately at (201) 336-6400 .

Investigators are ready to take immediate action to protect consumers.

Leave your name, contact information, nature of the complaint, and the name of the business and location.

