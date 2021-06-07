NJ Attorney General Confirms Bayonne Man Shot Dead By Police During Domestic Call

UPDATE: State authorities were reviewing the events that led up to Bayonne police shooting and killing a man who reportedly lunged at two city officers with a knife.

Police were responding to a 911 call of a domestic incident at the West 1st Street home across from Dennis Collins Park when the shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m., New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

"During the encounter, one or more officers fired their service weapons, fatally wounding the male resident," Grewal said.

"Officers rendered medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported the man to Bayonne Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:43 a.m.," he said.

No one else was injured, responders said.

The man's identity was temporarily being withheld.

Law enforcement sources described him as in his 40s and living with his mother, who they said called police.

State law and his own guidelines require Grewal’s office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

A 10-step process ensures that the investigation are done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner,” he said.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- which will determine whether or not criminal charges are in order, the attorney general said.

