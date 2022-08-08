NJ Attorney Among Tourists Scammed $500+ By Notorious Restaurant In Mykonos: Report

A New Jersey attorney and her husband were apparently the latest victims of a notorious Greek restaurant making headlines for scamming tourists, The Sun reports.

Theodora McCormick, who works for a firm based in Princeton and Newark, stopped by DK Oyster in Mykonos where she and her husband were charged a whopping £460 — nearly $557 — for two beers, two cocktails and oysters, the outlet said.

McCormick told the outlet she'd requested a menu but instead, a waiter "rattled off" options. She and her husband ended up placing her order, and anticipated a high bill, but nothing close to what she was stuck with.

McCormick did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Several other customers alleged they were similarly scammed by the restaurant, in a previous report by The Sun where the restaurant's manager denied claims that customers aren't shown any menus.

DK Oyster was recently fined $30,000 for scamming American Tourists, according to Greek City Times.

DK Oysters has a 2.5-star rating on TripAdvisor, where dozens of the 1,576 reviews are warnings.

"It’s crazy. Don’t go here. Its a ripoff," one reads. "I saved my family from this place because i asked for the menu. And it was difficult to make them understand that normal persons look at the menu before order."

Another review titled "truly a scam, stay away, you'll be robbed," reads:

"Everything that people say is true. We were totally robbed. The staff are stereotypical hard-sell, scam artists. Avoid this place at all costs. Food is typical fare, not bad, but not great. And definitely not worth the exorbitant scam pricing. Whoever owns this place should be put out of business."

