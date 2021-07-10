NJ AMBER ALERT: Abducted Boy, 2, Found In Tennessee, Dad In Custody, Mom Missing

UPDATE: A 2-year-old New Jersey boy abducted by his father was found unharmed in Tennessee, but his mother remained missing Saturday, increasing fears about her well-being, authorities said.

Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park was arrested without incident and little Sebastian was safe, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Rahway Police Department Director Jonathan Parham said.

Yasmine Uyar, 24, of Rahway, had yet to be found, however. A search for her whereabouts continued.

The news came after the boy's grandmother said Rios could have gotten as far as Georgia in Uyar's car. He'd apparently removed and replaced her license plates, loved ones said.

Authorities who announced Sebastian's recovery didn't say whether or not they also had his mother's car.

Sebastian hadn't shown up for daycare Friday and Uyar didn't arrive for scheduled work shifts, they said.

Responding to loved ones' concerns for her welfare, Rahway police went to Uyar's home didn't find anyone there.

New Jersey State Police then issued an Amber Alert that was sent to private cell phones, broadcast on electronic billboards along highways in New Jersey and beyond and shared on social media.

Loved ones weren't sure exactly when the trio went missing because Yasemin Uyar had been packing for a move, her mother, Karen Uyar, told PIX11.

Rios could have taken them to any number of destinations, including Georgia, she said. He reportedly has connections in Newark, Paterson, Lawrenceville, GA, and Phoenix, AZ.

Rios assaulted her daughter several times despite a restraining order, Uyar told PIX11.

Rios was convicted of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and was placed on conditional probation out of Middlesex County just last year, court records show. Yasemin Uyar was the victim, a close family friend told Daily Voice.

Records show he'd also been arrested at least twice in Arizona in 2019, once on assault and unlawful imprisonment charges and another time for allegedly firing a gun.

Karen Uyar said her daughter and Rios had known each other since she was in high school but hadn't been involved since after their boy was born. She said he could become violent, particularly when he drinks, she told PIX11.

Rios remained in custody in Tennessee pending extradition back to New Jersey. Charges will depend on how things turn out.

