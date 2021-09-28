NJ 12-Year-Old Dies After Battle With Diabetes, COVID-19

A South Jersey community was showing an outpouring of support after a middle school girl died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Amelia Sophia Perry, 12 -- who also had diabetes -- died on Sept. 23, at Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.

She was a seventh grader at William G. Rohrer Middle School in Haddon Township,

A GoFundMe page launched by Nina Rippo for Amelia's family had raised more than $3,300 as of Tuesday night.

"She just started 7th Grade and was a shining light to those who knew her," the page says.

"Amelia exhibited love, kindness, and acceptance. She had the gift to unify all those around her and she always put others ahead of herself. She was a Beacon of Hope for all those who knew her."

An exact cause of death had not been determined.

Amelia's uncle, Derek Schofield, told NJ Advance Media that his niece began feeling sick a week ago and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day, when she also was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes.

Services for Amelia will be held Thursday at St. John Catholic Church in Collingswood, according to her obituary -- which also includes tributes from family and friends.

