Nighttime Fair Lawn House Fire Doused

UPDATE: Fair Lawn firefighters quickly contained a Sunday night house blaze that they said nonetheless did significant damage.

No injuries were reported in the smoky fire, which broke out in the 30 block of Heywood Avenue near Greenwood Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

It was declared under control a little over a half-hour later without the need for mutual aid, responders at the scene said.

The family who lives in the two-family home were forced to move into a hotel for the time being, they said.

Meanwhile, the Fair Lawn Fire Prevention Bureau was trying to determine the fire's cause.

