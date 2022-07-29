NIGHT SHIFT: Paterson Detectives Seize Three Guns Within Hours Of One Another

A trio of Paterson police detectives seized three guns in separate arrests on the same shift, authorities said.

Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Luis Roca and John Traynor had to chase Rashane Lewis down on foot after he broke from a large crowd at 12th Avenue and East 23rd Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Lewis, 24, was carrying a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine when they grabbed him in the driveway of a 12th Avenue home, the director said.

Two other men were arrested on weapons charges without incident earlier in the detectives' shift, he said.

The first, Robert Santiago, 25, was swiftly captured in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Keen Street shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Speziale said.

The same three detectives moved in, with help from Lt. Rick LaTrecchia and Sgt. Erik Marine, after discovering that Santiago was armed, the director said.

He was carrying a 9mm semi-automatic Glock handgun, Speziale said.

Traynor, Roca and Kerwin were back on the street when the city ShotSpotter gunshot detection system brought them to Mercer and Lyon streets shortly after 10:30 p.m.

They quickly arrested Kadeem Cousar, 31, and recovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, Speziale said.

All three men remained held in the Passaic County Jail on weapons charges.

The guns, meanwhile, were being sent to the New Jersey State Police laboratory to determine whether they may have been fired during crimes.

