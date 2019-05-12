Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Newton HS Student Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Sussex County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Alexis Faye, 17, was a student at Newton High School.
Alexis Faye, 17, was a student at Newton High School. Photo Credit: Newton Public Schools Facebook

A 17-year-old girl from Newton was killed and two other teens sustained serious injuries in a Sussex County crash Saturday, authorities said.

Alexis Faye was pronounced dead at the scene after the Mercedes Benz she was riding in veered off the road and overturned near milemarker 5.4 on Springdale Greendell Road (Route 611) northbound around 5:40 p.m. in Fredon, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

NJ Herald reports show that Faye is a student at Newton High School.

Anthony Burke, 17 of Newton, and Maria Fiore, 16 of Andover, were taken via helicopter to Morristown Medical Center, Peele said.  A fourth occupant, 17, sustained minor injuries, the sergeant said.

The crash was under investigation as of Sunday afternoon.

Check back for arrangements.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.