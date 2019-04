A Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball, for the Wednesday drawing was sold at a Newark convenience store.

The ticket, good for a $50,000 prize, was sold at Clinton News, 31 Clinton St.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 12, 21, 23, 39 and 67, Red Power Ball 06. The jackpot rolls to $101 million for the drawing on Saturday, April 13.

