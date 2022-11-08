Newark Sees Uptick In Illegal Firearms

Authorities in Newark recovered 491 firearms in the last year.
As of Aug. 8, the city saw a 33 percent increase from the 366 guns recovered during the same period last year, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
The below individuals were recently arrested for weapons offenses:
- Andrea Motley, 34. Charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief.
- Jihad L. Jones, 24. Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons , obstruction of the administration of the law, and resisting arrest.
- Anthony Cook, 29. Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, CDS possession, CDS distribution, and conspiracy.
- Raddisha Gordon, 28. Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, CDS possession, and CDS distribution.
- James K. Williams, 25. Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, CDS possession, and conspiracy.
- Anthony P. Mitchell, 26. Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, obstruction of the administration of the law, resisting arrest, and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.
- Rahzeem S. King, 23. Charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and obstruction of the administration of the law.
- Maurice Green, 28. Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons, CDS possession, and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.
- Richard Waters, 32. Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons, CDS possession, and CDS distribution.
Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
