Newark Officer Shot In Neck Gets Emotional Clapout From Hospital (VIDEO)

The Newark police officer who was shot in the neck while tracking down a shooting suspect has been released from the hospital after a two-day stay.

Just before being wheeled out the front doors into the crowd, Johnny Aquino was greeted by fellow Newark officer Jabril Paul, who was shot in the leg Tuesday, Nov. 1, while trying to serve a warrant.

Videos posted by the NPD show crowds gathered outside University Medical Center Friday, Nov. 4 in support of Aquino.

"God is good we're able to see two police officers alive and well and breathing with us today," Mayor Ras J. Baraka said citing the medical staff at the hospital. "Officer Aquino put his life on the line that day for residents of this city that he doesn't even know.

"I think the police department in this city did a damn good job."

Cheers erupted.

Aquino and Paul were trying to serve a Howard a warrant when he opened fire from an elevated space, and struck Aquino in the neck and Paul in the leg, authorities previously said.

Howard was captured after a manhunt involving multiple agencies after nearly a day, and faces charges of attempted murder.

"We close this out with people still alive," Baraka said. "We applaud you, honor you, you're a hero to us in this community."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.