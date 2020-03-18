Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Social Distancing: What About The Kids?
Newark NJ Transit Worker Sent Home Over COVID-19 Concerns

Valerie Musson
A Newark NJ transit worker was sent home from work coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.

The employee will only be allowed to return when authorized by a primary care physician, officials said.

The employee works in the Capital Programs department and contacted Medical Services last weekend when they realized that someone they had contact with was later tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Cleaning and sanitation crews were quickly dispatched to perform an “enhanced cleaning regimen” throughout headquarters as well as the areas the employee worked, officials said.

Meanwhile, employees who have the ability have been working remotely, officials said.

The is the NJ Transit's second to take precautions following potential exposure. The first was an engineer who self-quarantined last week after his wife had come in contact with a confirmed case.

Other measures the facility is taking to prevent COVID-19 related risks can be found on the NJ Transit website .

