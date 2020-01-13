Contact Us
Newark Man Identified As Third Victim Of Wrong-Way Route 80 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Ronald Francois, 28, of Newark was identified as the third victim of a Route 80 crash that also killed Jalen Davis, 20, and Julia Wells, 20.
Ronald Francois, 28, of Newark was identified as the third victim of a Route 80 crash that also killed Jalen Davis, 20, and Julia Wells, 20.

Authorities have identified the three victims of last October's Route 80 crash that killed three people.

Ronald Francois, 28, of Newark, Jalen Davis, 20, of Stanhope, and Julia Wells, 20, of Mine Hill, were killed after being struck by Miguel Botero of Dumont on Oct. 18, 2019 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, the Daily Record reports.

Online campaigns had been created after the crash for Wells and Davis, but this is the first time in the nearly three months since the accident that the third victim was identified.

Botero, a 28-year-old car salesman, was headed west on the eastbound side of the highway when his Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into a Toyota Corolla near mile post 45.2 around 1:45 a.m., the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Botero, who was driving under the influence at the time of the crash, was charged Jan. 10 with three counts of reckless vehicular homicide in connection with the incident.

Botero recorded a .20 blood-alcohol content -- 2½ times the legal limit -- following the crash in Parsippany-Troy Hills, said Morristown attorney Scott Leonard, who is representing Davis's mother.

Although Wells and Davis were friends, their relationship to Francois was unclear.

Click here for more from the Daily Record.

