Newark Horror Film Scares Up Theaters

Newark is having its moment on the big screen.

"Summoning Sylvia," which was filmed in Newark, opens in select theaters Friday, March 31 and is streaming on demand on Friday, April 7.

The LGBTQ horror film is set at a gay bachelor party where a sinister spirit named Sylvia, who has a murderous past, is summoned and wrecks havoc on the proceedings. Things get even crazier when one of the groom's straight ex-military brother shows up to crash the party.

The movie was filmed in June 2021 on DeGraw Avenue in the city, according to Steven Gorelick, the executive director of the NJ Motion Picture and TV Commission.

"Summoning Sylvia" received a positive review from NYC Movie Guru, who praised it for blending horror, comedy, zaniness and campiness while avoiding "clunkiness, unevenness and cringe."

For those "dying" to see it on the big screen, the movie is playing at the Regal Union Square in New York.

