Newark Has Runaway COVID-19 Case, Mayor Says

A female who tested positive for COVID-19 remains at large, authorities said.

The woman tested positive Saturday at East Orange General Hospital and gave authorities a false name and a Newark address, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said.

The woman was not at the provided address when authorities responded, Baraka said.

Newark officials are seeking a court order asking the hospital to release surveillance footage of the woman, who had not been identified as of Tuesday, the mayor said.

The patient remains a risk to herself and others, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.