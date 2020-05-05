Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: Traffic Light Toppled In Red Light Rollover Crash
News

Newark Archdiocese Cemeteries Reopening Mother's Day For Limited Burials, Visitation

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"We urge everyone to please adhere to these guidelines for the protection of all."
"We urge everyone to please adhere to these guidelines for the protection of all." Photo Credit: Hridi7 (Creative Commons)

Catholic cemeteries in Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Union counties will reopen for limited burials and visitation beginning on Mother's Day, the Archdiocese of Newark announced Tuesday.

Beginning the following Monday, up to 10 family members will be permitted to attend a burial service (it's currently only two). None family members cannot attend, the archdiocese added.

Sunday visitation at cemeteries will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Mother's Day, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin ruled.

Hours every other day will be from 3 to 6 p.m.

"Memorial Day Masses at our all archdiocesan cemeteries are postponed until further notice," the cardinal said in a statement. "Announcements are forthcoming regarding a live-stream or video of Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery."

Everyone entering archdiocesan cemeteries and mausoleum properties must wear a facemask and practice social distancing under Gov. Phil Murphy's emergency directive.

Signs will be posted in cemeteries.

"We urge everyone to please adhere to these guidelines for the protection of all," Tobin said. "If state and local mandates are not followed, it would be disappointing to all if prior restrictions were reinforced."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.