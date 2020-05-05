Newark Archdiocese Cemeteries Reopening Mother's Day For Limited Burials, Visitation

Catholic cemeteries in Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Union counties will reopen for limited burials and visitation beginning on Mother's Day, the Archdiocese of Newark announced Tuesday.

Beginning the following Monday, up to 10 family members will be permitted to attend a burial service (it's currently only two). None family members cannot attend, the archdiocese added.

Sunday visitation at cemeteries will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Mother's Day, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin ruled.

Hours every other day will be from 3 to 6 p.m.

"Memorial Day Masses at our all archdiocesan cemeteries are postponed until further notice," the cardinal said in a statement. "Announcements are forthcoming regarding a live-stream or video of Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery."

Everyone entering archdiocesan cemeteries and mausoleum properties must wear a facemask and practice social distancing under Gov. Phil Murphy's emergency directive.

Signs will be posted in cemeteries.

"We urge everyone to please adhere to these guidelines for the protection of all," Tobin said. "If state and local mandates are not followed, it would be disappointing to all if prior restrictions were reinforced."

