Newark Anti-Violence Activist's 15-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped, Killed In South Carolina

The missing 15-year-old daughter of an anti-violence activist in Newark was found dead after leaving her home in South Carolina, authorities said.

Sanaa Amenhotep had last been seen leaving her northeast Columbia home with an acquaintance on April 5, according to a release from the AWARE Foundation, Inc. and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Her body was found early Thursday morning in a patch of woods in Lexington County, Richland County Sheriffs said during a video press conference.

The teen’s father, Sharif Malik Amenhotep, is an active member of the Brick City Peace Collective, said Newark Mayor Ras S. Baraka in a statement.

“On behalf of the people of Newark, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Sharif Malik Amenhotep, on the tragic loss of his beautiful and intelligent black daughter, Sanaa Amenhotep, who was kidnapped and murdered in South Carolina,” Baraka said.

“Mr. Amenhotep works tirelessly to increase justice and reduce violence in our neighborhoods through our Brick City Peace Collective, helping us to re-imagine public safety and prevent tragedies such as this from taking place in our very own community….Our entire city is joining with the Amenhotep family in their grief and pain.”

Amenhotep also shared his heartbreaking sentiments on a public Facebook post.

“I’m sorry Princess I didn’t protect u I promise u will never ever leave my heart or mind,” he wrote. “I cherish all 15 years of your life u spent with me I would lay down my life for u…I love u so much.”

Jaylon Wilson, 17, was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, the Sheriff’s Department said in the video conference.

Meanwhile, Treveon Jamar Nelson, 18, is wanted for kidnapping in connection with the case, authorities said. His photo can be seen below.

Treveon Jamar Nelson is wanted for kidnapping in connection with the missing persons case of Sanaa Amenhotep, police said. Richland County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com, 888-CRIME-SC, or call 911.

