New Video Shows Salman Rushdie Attack, NJ Suspect In Custody

A newly-released video shows the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

The author was attacked while speaking at the Chautauqua Institute in New York Friday, Aug. 12. Police identified Fairview, NJ's Hadi Matar, 24, as a suspect, who was in custody. His home was searched that evening.

The Facebook video was posted by audience member Stephen Davies, and shows the chaos that ensued about 15 seconds after the author was stabbed. The video shows audience members jumping onto the stage to help Rushdie,

Rushdie remained on a ventilator as of Saturday, Aug. 13 and was likely going to lose an eye, the NY Post reports.

