Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Detectives Nab Ex-Con In Hail Of Gunfire That Wounded Teen, Damaged Cars, Building
News

New River Vale Police Officers Take Their Oaths

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
New River Vale Police Officer Kimberly Pane grew up in town and in neighboring Westwood.
New River Vale Police Officer Kimberly Pane grew up in town and in neighboring Westwood. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

River Vale police welcomed two new alternate-route officers – both of whom had been scholastic athletes -- to their ranks.

Officer Kimberly Pane grew up in River Vale and Westwood and was graduated from Montclair State University.

She was a member of the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps and a Westwood police dispatcher prior to attending the Atlantic County Police Academy.

Pane had also been a goalie on the girls soccer team at Pascack Valley High School.

Officer Goran Krasic, who recently worked as a public safety officer at Fairleigh Dickinson University, grew up in Maywood.

He starred in football, baseball and wrestling at Hackensack High School and attended Assumption University on a football scholarship, majoring in Criminology and Sociology.

Both Pane and Krasic were graduated this month from the Atlantic County Police Academy (Class #23) and are currently in field training with the River Vale Police Department.

New River Vale Police Officers Goran Krasic and Kimberly Pane are sworn.

RIVER VALE PD

River Vale's finest welcome their newest.

RIVER VALE PD

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.