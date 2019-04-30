NEW RANKINGS: These North Jersey High Schools Among Nation's Best In U.S.

Where does your high school rank nationally? Now, you can find out.

More than 17,000 schools nationwide are numerically ranked, up from last year's 2,700 schools in this year's U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.

The six factors weighed in the rankings were graduation rates, number of AP courses offered, college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, and underserved student performance.

"Our mission with the Best High Schools rankings has always been to educate families about the schools in their district," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "By evaluating more schools than ever before, the new edition expands that focus so all communities can see which schools in their area are successfully serving their students – including historically underserved populations."

Schools from North Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties) that made the top 50 are:

50. Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School

49. Bergen Arts and Sciences, Garfield

48. Cranford High School

47. Park Ridge High School

46. Mendham High School

45. Bergenfield High School

44. Kinnelon High School

41. Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale

40. Glen Rock High School

39. Mahwah High School

38. Leonia High School

37. Ramapo High School, Franklin Lakes

36. Union County Tech, Scotch Plains

34. Science Park High School, Newark

32. Madison High School

31. Livingston High School

28. Alexander Hamilton Prep Academy, Elizabeth

27. Ridgewood High School

25. Tenafly High School

24. Summit Senior High School

23. Mountain Lakes High School

22. Glen Ridge High School

21. Infinity Institute, Jersey City

18. Millburn High School

15. North Star Academy School of Newark

14. Chatham High School

13. Academy for Allied Health Sciences, Scotch Plains

10. Elizabeth High School

9. Academy for Informations Technology, Scotch Plains (No. 149 in U.S.)

8. Union County Magnet, Scotch Plains (No. 103 in U.S.)

7. Bergen County Tech, Teterboro (No. 95 in U.S.)

4. Dr. Ronald E. McNair, Jersey City (No. 67 in U.S.)

2. Bergen County Academies, Hackensack (No. 53 in U.S.)

Click here for full list of New Jersey high school rankings.

