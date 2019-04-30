NEW RANKINGS: These North Jersey High Schools Among Nation's Best In U.S.

Where does your high school rank nationally? Now, you can find out.
More than 17,000 schools nationwide are numerically ranked, up from last year's 2,700 schools in this year's U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.
The six factors weighed in the rankings were graduation rates, number of AP courses offered, college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, and underserved student performance.
"Our mission with the Best High Schools rankings has always been to educate families about the schools in their district," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "By evaluating more schools than ever before, the new edition expands that focus so all communities can see which schools in their area are successfully serving their students – including historically underserved populations."
Schools from North Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties) that made the top 50 are:
- 50. Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School
- 49. Bergen Arts and Sciences, Garfield
- 48. Cranford High School
- 47. Park Ridge High School
- 46. Mendham High School
- 45. Bergenfield High School
- 44. Kinnelon High School
- 41. Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale
- 40. Glen Rock High School
- 39. Mahwah High School
- 38. Leonia High School
- 37. Ramapo High School, Franklin Lakes
- 36. Union County Tech, Scotch Plains
- 34. Science Park High School, Newark
- 32. Madison High School
- 31. Livingston High School
- 28. Alexander Hamilton Prep Academy, Elizabeth
- 27. Ridgewood High School
- 25. Tenafly High School
- 24. Summit Senior High School
- 23. Mountain Lakes High School
- 22. Glen Ridge High School
- 21. Infinity Institute, Jersey City
- 18. Millburn High School
- 15. North Star Academy School of Newark
- 14. Chatham High School
- 13. Academy for Allied Health Sciences, Scotch Plains
- 10. Elizabeth High School
- 9. Academy for Informations Technology, Scotch Plains (No. 149 in U.S.)
- 8. Union County Magnet, Scotch Plains (No. 103 in U.S.)
- 7. Bergen County Tech, Teterboro (No. 95 in U.S.)
- 4. Dr. Ronald E. McNair, Jersey City (No. 67 in U.S.)
- 2. Bergen County Academies, Hackensack (No. 53 in U.S.)
Click here for full list of New Jersey high school rankings.
