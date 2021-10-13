Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: High School In Paterson Locked Down Amid Unconfirmed Reports Of Gunman Seeking Revenge
News

NEW RANKINGS: 2 New Jersey Towns Named Among Safest In Nation

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
New Hanover Township ranked seventh in Safewise's new list of the top 100 safest towns in the U.S.
New Hanover Township ranked seventh in Safewise's new list of the top 100 safest towns in the U.S. Photo Credit: https://www.newhanovertwp.com/

A new report from Safewise determined the 100 safest towns in the U.S., and two Garden State locations ranked among the top 10.

The study compared FBI crime report data and population information for 2019 — the most recent year the data was available — while excluding towns with populations below 5,000 and above 15,000.

Cities that neglected to report complete crime data to the FBI were excluded as well.

Shockingly, five cities tied for the coveted number-one spot:

  • Lewisboro Town, New York
  • Luzerne Township, Pennsylvania
  • Sleepy Hollow Village, New York
  • Thetford Township, Michigan 
  • Weiser, Idaho

Shortly down the list, you’ll find New Hanover Township, which came in at number seven, as well as Matawan, which ranked tenth.

In total, 27 New Jersey towns made the list, giving the Garden State more entries than any other state. New York came second with 17 towns, Massachusetts had 13 and Pennsylvania had eight.

Click here to view the full list from Safewise.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.