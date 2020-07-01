New Paramus Chipotle Designed With Social Distancing In Mind

Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened a new Paramus location -- and it was designed with social-distancing in mind.

The new Route 17 store opened Tuesday, features a "Chipotlane" -- a drive-thru pickup lane where customers can retrieve their digital orders without leaving their cars.

For now, the fast casual chain is open for takeout, mobile pickup and delivery only. This is Chipotle's third Paramus location.

The new store, and several others, are currently hiring a variety of positions.

Chipotle, 545 Route 17 S., Paramus, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

