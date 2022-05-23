Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Prank Call Of Man Who Shot Cheating Wife Brings Police, SWAT To Maywood Neighborhood
News

New North Jersey Wawa Opens This Week With Free Coffee All Day

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Wawa in North Bergen
Wawa in North Bergen Photo Credit: Raul Domizio Facebook

Wawa is opening yet another North Jersey location.

The newest store is expected to open Thursday, May 26 in North Bergen.

To mark the occasion, Wawa will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m., and will offer free coffee to toast the community that day and on June 5.

In addition, Thursday’s Grand Opening will honor local first responders from the North Bergen Police Department and North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue with Wawa’s signature “Hoagies for Heroes” tribute. 

Doors officially open at 8 a.m., with the first 100 customers receiving limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts.

Wawa, 7408 Tonnelle Ave, North Bergen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.