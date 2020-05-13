Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NEW NORMAL: Murphy Suspects NJ Will Look Like This For 'Quite Some Time'

Jon Craig
New Jersey announced further COVID-19 re-openings -- but with masks.
Call ahead. Stay six feet apart. Don't leave your house unless absolutely necessary.

This is what New Jersey's "new normal" will look like, Gov. Phil Murphy suspects. And it could be like this for the next few months, he guesses.

"The numbers are improving," he added. "The numbers are allowing us to take incremental steps."

The state's reopening after the near shutdown due to coronavirus, however, will take "quite some time," the governor cautioned during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, moments after announcing the reopening and restart of nonessential businesses and construction.

What the future looks like for gyms, beauty salons and restaurants remains uncertain, Murphy said.

He plans on announcing more dates for reopening the state economy later this week -- including beaches, elective surgeries and elections.

"Be prepared to be incremental in the steps we’re taking but be able to rely on the very infrastructure we outlined -- robust testing and contact tracing so if we see any flareup we have a plan that can snuff that out, track it and isolate it,'' the governor said. "That’s the reality we’ll be in for months at least.I hope it’s sooner than later.

