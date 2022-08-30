New Morristown Eatery Offers Seasonal Favorites Full Of Farm-To-Table Flavors

Agricola Eatery, opening soon in Morristown, takes no shortcuts when it comes to providing a carefully crafted seasonal menu full of farm-to-table flavors.

The restaurant is kicking things off in the kitchen at 40 West Park Place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, following a soft opening on Monday, according to Morristown.NJ.

With a well-established location in Princeton, Agricola is a self-described “community eatery” offering rustic American classics.

On the menu, you’ll find seasonal gourmet choices elevated with expert sourcing and preparation. First course options include ahi tuna tartare and wild mushroom pâté, while main entrées include hearty plates like short rib hash and grilled Faroe Island salmon.

Customers of age can also choose from one of Agricola’s eight premium refreshing cocktails.

“We serve food that brings people together to laugh, share and celebrate,” reads the restaurant’s Facebook description.

“Delicious, locally sourced foods are a cause for celebration, and we hope you’ll celebrate great food with us at Agricola Eatery.”

Agricola Eatery, 40 West Park Pl., Morristown, NJ

