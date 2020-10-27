New Milford Planning Board CM, Fire Lieutenant Jailed On Child Porn Charges

New Milford's Planning Board chairman was arrested at his home Tuesday morning on child porn charges.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office took Angelo DeCarlo into custody at his Princeton Street home while seizing evidence.

They charged him with distributing obscene material to a minor, sexual conduct with a child, child endangerment and viewing or possessing more than 1,000 illegal images.

DeCarlo, 55, was being processed at the Bergen County Jail around noontime, records show.

Currently a borough fire lieutenant and treasurer with NMFD Company 2, DeCarlo served as chief in 2018. He's married and has a daughter.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release further details sometime Tuesday.

