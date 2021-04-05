New Milford PD: Hackensack Driver, 17, Nodded Out In Head-On Crash That Injured Dumont Woman

A 17-year-old Hackensack driver fell asleep behind the wheel an instant before a head-on collision in New Milford that injured a Dumont motorist, authorities said.

The young driver's northbound Hyundai Elantra crossed into the oncoming lane and slammed into the Volkswagen Tiguan just off the corner of East Woodland Road just after 7 p.m. Monday, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

The 22-year-old SUV driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center by members of the Little Ferry Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Van Saders said.

She sustained a fractured wrist, he said, adding that the boy declined medical attention. The vehicles were towed.

Borough police were investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collected evidence.

Charges against the boy were expected.

